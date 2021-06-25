Pooja Hegde Hikes Remuneration

Sizzling actress Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest stars in Tollywood. She is now the most sought after actors in Telugu and Tamil. Last week, it was officially confirmed that Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead in the Vijay starrer 'Beast'. Now, reports are doing the rounds that Pooja has jacked up her remuneration for new films.

If sources are to be believed, Pooja Hegde is getting paid a whopping amount of Rs 2 Cr as her remuneration for 'BEAST'.

Earlier, she used to charge somewhere Rs 1.5 cr, the sudden rise seems to have upset the plans of a few producers who were wanting to work with her. Pooja has become one of the most favourite leading ladies for the audience too, thanks to her stellar performance in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Not to mention, Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma song from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has garnered a million views on Youtube.

Several actors, cricketers like David Warner have made videos on Butta Bomma and they have shared them on social media. Pooja is so popular that there is no doubt that she will draw crowds to theatres with her beauty and acting chops. So, Pooja demanding fancy remuneration we think is justified.

Meanwhile, Pooja is waiting for the release of her much-awaited films 'Radhe Shyam' and 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. Both are gearing up for release in a couple of days from now.