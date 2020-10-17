Pooja Hegde is one of the most bankable stars in Tollywood. She has delivered two blockbuster hits such as Aravinda Sametha and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo in the last two years. The latest reports that are doing the rounds is that Pooja Hegde is believed to have hiked her fees. Recently, the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) and the Active Telugu Film Producers’ Guild have agreed upon considering a 20 percent cut in remunerations of artistes, technicians, and producers in the industry in view of the existing coronavirus pandemic situation.

According to the reports, Pooja Hegde is believed to have charged Rs 2.5 cr for a Telugu film. She is getting a slew of offers from Bollywood and Tollywood filmmakers. But, there’s no official confirmation for which movie she charged a fancy fee.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde is all set to share screen space with Prabhas in ‘Radhe Shyam'. A few days ago, Prabhas released the first look poster of Pooja Hegde from the film. The poster was loved by one and all. The poster created much hype amongst the audience.

The regular shooting of Radhe Shyam is going on at a brisk pace in Italy and the makers are aiming to release it by next year during the Sankranthi festival. Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar who rose to fame with the Jil movie.