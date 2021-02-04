Pooja Hegde Fulfills Fan's Desire For Naked Photo

Tollywood actress Pooja Hegde is one of the most sought-after actors in the Telugu film industry right now. Her last outing Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo (AVPL) with Allu Arjun and directed by Trivikram Srinivas was a runaway hit and continues to break records even an year after its release.

It has become a trend these days for celebrities to run a 'post a photo of' session on the popular photo sharing app Instagram. Even Bollywood actors Athiya Shetty and Deepika Padukone conducted it. The latest to be bitten by this bug is none other than Pooja Hegde.

During the 'post a photo' session on instagram, Pooja was flooded with requests from fans. From asking her to post a picture in sports attire and traditional wear to a picture sans makeup, the actress patiently heeded to all requests and posted pictures of her in various avatars from her photo library.

And we know a few mischievous fans are always up to some prank or the other and so one of the fans decided to get nasty and ask Pooja to share her naked picture. Not to be offended or affected by her fan's nasty behaviour, Pooja Hegde handled it with grace. Pooja posted a picture of her naked feet with the caption "Nange Pao" (bare feet). Isn't that just amazing?

Pooja has her hands full with a slew of projects in the pipeline. She is working with Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.