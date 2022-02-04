Pooja Hegde Demands Fancy Remuneration For Mahesh Babu-Trivikram’s Film?

If there is an actress, who has more than three films lined up and with leading actors in Telugu and Tamil, she is none other than actress Pooja Hegde. She is awaiting the release of Vijay’s Beast and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam. On the other hand, a few movies of Pooja Hegde are in the post production stage.

Now, she has been confirmed as the leading lady in Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28, which will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Reports are doing the rounds that Pooja Hegde is reportedly demanding a fancy pay cheque for Mahesh Babu’s yet to titled film. The makers are also happy to meet the requirement made by Pooja Hegde because of her success track record with Mahesh Babu in Maharshi.

She has also delievered blockbuster hits with Trivikram—Aravinda Sametha and Ala Vaikunthrapuramloo. The shoot of Mahesh, Pooja Hegde will begin sometime in March.