Pooja Hegde Charging Hefty Amount For Chiranjeevi Movie?

Gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde has become the most sought after actress in Tollywood. Ever since she made her debut in the world of films, Pooja Hegde has been in the news for more reasons than one. She won millions of hearts with her acting chops and lauded for her sense of style. She is one of the most paid actresses in Tollywood. Pooja Hegde has a slew of films in her kitty with Prabhas, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. Rumors mills that it has become tough for producers in getting Pooja Hegde dates as she is relentlessly working for her upcoming movies.

Pooja Hegde has been roped to play a cameo role in Chiranjeevi's Acharya. She will play a love interest of Ram Charan's in 'Acharya' as the latter appears in an extended guest role. Pooja Hegde has kept one condition for signing the film that the makers of Acharya have to pay full remuneration for her. Though, Pooja Hedge won't be seen in full-lengthy role and asking full remuneration might felt unfair to Acharya makers. Pooja Hegde wanted her usual remuneration even if it's a guest role. The makers have agreed to pay her full remuneration which she normally charges per movie.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde last seen in 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' starred Allu Arjun in lead role and the film became one of the highest-grossing films of 2020. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was directed by Trivikram and produced by Allu Aravind.