Pooja Hegde And Rashmika Are Top Choices For Filmmakers

Pooja Hegde is known for her impeccable performance in her films. She has millions of fans not only in India but across the globe. She won the hearts of the audience with her talent in the industry through movies like Aravinda Sametha, Maharshi and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

So far, she acted with Mahesh, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. She is one of the best performers in the entertainment industry.

On the other hand, we have, Rashmika who is also one of the finest stars in Tollywood. She made her debut in Tollywood with ‘Chalo’ which earned her accolades and appreciation across all quarters. Since then, Rashmika is working with A-list actors of Tollywood. Recently, Rashmika adored her millions of fans with Sarileru Neekevvaru.

If you observe one thing, both these actresses are going great in their careers. Rashmika and Pooja Hegde are occupied with more than one project. They have become the first choice of filmmakers for any movie.

Rashmika is set to play the leading lady in Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’. On the other hand, Rashmika will soon team up with Ram Charan for Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’. While Pooja Hegde has a few films lined up in her kitty, one that includes Prabhas’ ‘Radhe Shyam’ and another one is Akhil’s ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’.

Coincidentally, Pooja Hegde and Rashmika have given blockbuster hits with ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ and ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, respectively. Among these two, one of them might get the best actress award in 2021.

Let's wait and watch who will be the lucky star.