Is Pooja Hedge Trivikram's Lucky Charm For Success?

Gorgeous beauty Pooja Hegde is one of the most sought-after actresses in Tollywood. She has a couple of films in her kitty. It appears that Pooja Hegde is a lucky charm for Tollywood director Trivikram Srinivas. If you look at Trivikram Srinivas and Pooja Hegde career chart, you will notice that they have worked together in several movies till now. The duo delivered the blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramloo in 2020.

The film starred Allu Arjun in the lead role. Now, Trivikram and Pooja Hegde are all set to work together again with Mahesh Babu in an untitled film. The film was launched today in Hyderabad. Namrata Shirodkar clapped for the movie at the Muhurat.

However, Mahesh Babu gave the launch event a miss. This film will be the third collaboration between Pooja Hegde with Trivikram after Aravind Sametha and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. No doubt, she seems to be a lucky charm for Trivikram's success as all the movies they joined hands for have been blockbusters.