Ponniyin Selvan: I Day 4 Collections: Maniratnam Film Rules Box Office

Director Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 is smashing multiple records at the box office. The film was released in theatres on September 30, 2022.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has kept the cash registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres. Ponniyin Selvan 1 is unstoppable at the box office.

Talking about the PS1 box office collections, the film has managed to earn a whopping amount of Rs 3 cr approximately on its fourth day at the box office.

Here is the list of tweets posted by film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala on PS 1 collections:

Due to Dasara holidays, The film is expected to rake in good numbers. Megastar Chiranjeevi's God Father and Nagarjuna's The Ghost will be releasing in theatres on the occasion of Dasara. Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 collections are likely to drop from tomorrow in Telugu states.

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 has an ensemble cast including Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Vikram, Trisha among others.