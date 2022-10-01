Ponniyin Selvan Day 1 Collections: Bumper Box Office Opening for Mani Ratnam Movie

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is breaking all the records. Everyone is loving the film and the bookings are full. Vikram, Karthik, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and others, lived in their roles and gave their best. On the first day itself, the movie did well at the box office. Film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala stated that PS1 garnered over Rs. 1 million for two straight days in a row.

According to HT, the film has got almost Rs. 17 crores in advance booking sales on Friday. The collection turned out to be the highest among all Tamil films this year. The movie even crossed the Rs. 15-crore mark of Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster Vikram. The overseas advance booking collection was also recorded to be around $1.3 million ( Rs. 10 crores).

On the first day, the film garnered Rs. 50-60 crore worldwide and it was the highest for any Tamil film this year.

#PS1 takes the Biggest Day 1 opening for a Tamil movie at the WW Box office for 2022.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 1, 2022

USA 🇺🇸 Box Office - Friday, Sep 30th:



10:30 PM EST #PS1 - $1 Million #VikramVedha - $235K — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 1, 2022

#PS1 becomes the first Tamil Movie to do back to back $1 Million per day (Sep 29th and 30th) in USA 🇺🇸 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 1, 2022