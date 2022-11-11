Ponniyin Selvan Arriving on OTT

After offering Early Access movie rentals of the blockbuster film Ponniyan Selvan 1 across four south languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, Prime Video today announced the release of the Hindi dub version for “Early Access”. Featuring the brilliant music composed by AR Rahman, this historical drama dives into the Chola dynasty's power conflicts as Emperor Sundara Chola's health declines. Starting today, this visually stunning period film is available to rent and stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayaram Ravi, Shobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, and Parthiban. Prime members in India and more than 240 other countries and territories will be able to stream the film from November 26 onwards.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is Mani Ratnam's masterpiece historical drama from 2022 and is based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy's book of the same name. Set in Thanjavur in the 10th century. Vandiyathevan (Karthi) sets out to cross the Chola land to deliver a message from Crown Prince Aditha Karikalan (Vikram). Kundavai (Trisha Krishnan) tries to make peace in the government while vassals and minor chieftains plan to overthrow the throne. When a comet with a long tail shows up, it means that trouble is coming.

Movie Rentals on Prime Video feature titles beyond the ones available with Prime Subscription, thereby, increasing selection and choice for customers. The rental destination can be accessed via the STORE tab on primevideo.com and the Prime Video app on Android smart phones, smart-TVs, connected STBs and Fire TV stick. Customers get a 48-hour window to complete the film once playback is initiated. Customers can start watching the film within 30 days of the transaction date.

Prime Video offers an incredible value with unlimited streaming of the latest and exclusive movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, Amazon Originals, ad-free music listening through Amazon Prime Music, free fast delivery on India’s largest selection of products, early access to top deals, unlimited reading with Prime Reading, and mobile gaming content with Prime Gaming, all available for an annual membership of Rs. 1499. Customers will also be able to watch Ponniyin Selvan 1 by subscribing to Prime Video Mobile Edition. Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user, mobile-only plan currently available for Airtel Prepaid customers.