Ponniyin Selvan-2 Gets Postponed: Deets Inside

Director Mani Ratnam is basking in the success of his last outing Ponniyin Selvan-1. The film fared extraordinarily in Tamil at the box office. Recently, the film's sequel was confirmed. Ponniyin Selvan-2 was supposed to get a release in theatres on April 28, 2023.

Now, we are hearing reports that Ponniyin Selvan-2 will get postponed due to technical issues. However, an official confirmation regarding the same news is awaited.

Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Jayam Ravi will retain their characters in the sequel. Director Mani Ratnam could announce the new release date of Ponniyin Selvan-2 in a couple of days from now.