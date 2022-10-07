Ponniyin Selvan 1 Joins Rs 300 Cr Club

It has been close to a week that Director Mani Rathnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 released in theatres. The film is doing unstoppable business at the box office. With each passing day, the film has been creating a new record.

According to reports, Ponniyin Selvan: I has joined the elite club of Rs 300 cr at the box office.

It is a remarkable feat for the film as it was able to make a business of Rs 300 cr in less than one week of its release.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 aka PS1 has an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Trisha and Vikram. The music has been composed by A. R. Rahman.