Pogaru Filmmakers Will Delete 15 Scenes From The Film

Actor Dhruva Sarja's latest outing Pogaru is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The film was released in last week with high expectation and the film is doing mind-blowing business at the box office.

For those who joined late to the story, Brahmin community are upset with few scenes in Pogaru. Recently, Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board criticised the 'demeaning of priests' in the film. "To insult any community or religion in a film isn't correct. 'Pogaru' blatantly shows Brahmin community in a poor light.

We demand an apology from the films team and removal of all the scenes that are objectionable," said Board president HS Sachidananda Murthy. Yesterday, The decision was arrived at after members of the Karnataka Brahmin Development Board (KBDB) and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) met on Tuesday, February 23, in Bengaluru.

The makers of the movie will delete 14 scenes from the film after Brahmin people raised objections to the scenes. After deleting the scenes, the film will be sent to the censored board for re-censor.