Pogaru OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Rashmika's Pogaru has become talk of the town. Yesterday, the film was released in theatres and it is doing fantastic business at the box office. Thanks to Rashmika and Dhruva stellar performance in the film. It earned positive reviews from critics and audience alike. The film is faring well in Kannada. Actor Yash also urging his fans to watch the film in theatres.

Most of the audience are highly searching for OTT release date. If reports are to be believed, Amazon Prime might have bagged the rights of the film. If the makers of Pogaru have really sold the rights to Prime Video then the film is likely to stream on Amazon Prime in the second week of March. However, a formal announcement regarding this news is expected out to be soon.

The film is written and directed by Nanda Kishore. It is produced by B. K. Gangadhar under the banner of Sri Jagadguru Movies.