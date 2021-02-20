Pogaru First Day Collections: Dhruva Sarja, Rashmika Movie Storms Box Office

Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika's latest releases Pogaru is getting positive response from all quarters. Audience are gushing about the film on social media. On its first , the film had made a fantastic collection at the worldwide box office. No doubt, the film could have become the biggest opener in Dhruva Sarja's career. The makers of the movie have opened the advance booking for it almost a week before it hit the screens. The movie sold a massive number of tickets a day before its release. According to sources, the film registered an average of 80 per cent seats in advance booking.

Industry source tell us that the film has managed to earn Rs 7.55 cr on its opening day at the worldwide box office. We shall update the area-wise collection shortly.

The film is directed by Nanda Kishore also features Dhananjay, and P Ravi among others in key roles.

Also Read: Pogaru OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside