Pogaru Day 7 Collections: Rashmika-Dhruva Sarja’s Film Going Steady At The Box Office

Actor Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika’s much awaited movie Pogaru released on February 18, 2021. Even though, it’s been only a week since the movie released but it has smashed few box office records in Kannada. The film is doing exceptionally well at worldwide box office. Rashmika and Dhurva Sarja are overwhelmed with the response he has received from audience.

Dhruva is over the moon following Pogaru success. On the other hand, Brahmin community members were demanded the makers to deleted 14 scenes from the film. Audience are waiting for the film to get resolve at the earliest. Some of them are looking forward to watch Pogaru after deleting the scenes whether the makers have added any new scenes to the film.

Rashmika’s Pogaru has managed to earn Rs 30 lakhs on its seventh day at the box office. There are just estimated figures. Brahmin community protest is taking a toll on Pogaru collections. It remains to be seen when the film business will get back like opening day collections. We shall update area-wise collections shortly.