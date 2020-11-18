Please Don't Nominate Me For Elimination: Abhijeet Pleads Bigg Boss Housemates

Undoubtedly, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has become a battlefield with new fights emerging each day. The war is happening between the housemates during the tasks. The contestants nominating their fellow mates based upon their behavior in the tasks during the nomination process. The most popular contestant Abhijeet has been nominated for nine weeks by the housemates for only one reason. Everyone was telling Abhijeet is not putting his efforts in tasks that’s why we are nominating you.

Probably, Abhijeet could have got irritation with their comments and decided to prove his talent. Last night, In ‘Commander Task Training’ Abhijeet completed the ‘Monkey Bar Task Challenge’ successfully in ten minutes. He requested housemates not to nominated him by saying the same reason. He is all set to compete in captaincy contender as he successfully completed his task. Netizens are showering praises on him for proving himself and giving a befitting reply to their housemates who have underestimated him. Take a look at the tweets:

#Abhijeet pourusham tecchukuni finally oka task chesadu party time 🥳 #BiggBossTelugu4 — shaaneavadh (@shaaneavadh11) November 17, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4 easy task hard task anedi valla istam... choose cheskune wisdom valadi... akada hard work badul smart work chesinode no 1..adi anmata point

by the way #abhijeet #akhilsarthak #sohel #harika very well played everyone... okari kastam inkokari tho measure cheyalem — amrita (@amrita43086088) November 17, 2020