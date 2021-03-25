Pirated Copy of Godzilla vs.Kong Released Online For Free Viewing

Godzilla vs. Kong, an American monster film directed by Adam Wingard was released on March 25, 2021. A sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth film in the legendary series. Godzilla vs Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir in key roles. Godzilla vs. Kong was theatrically released internationally on March 24, 2021, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 31, where it will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. Godzilla vs Kong released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across cinemas in India.

The latest we hear is that Godzilla vs Kong has now been leaked on piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others. The film got leaked on the internet on the very first day of its release itself. Godzilla vs kong seems to have become the latest victim of piracy after Mumbai Saga, Jathi Ratnalu, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, and Mosagallu.

Always enjoy the movies in theatres or just wait for the digital release if you cannot afford to take a risk. Do not encourage piracy it is punishable and illegal. As we all know filmmakers work hard to make movies so if you come across such cases, report to the piracy cell.