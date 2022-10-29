Pilla Nee Chethi Gajulu From Harikatha Out

Harikatha is an upcoming film starring Kiran, Ranjith, Sajjan, Akhila Ram, Lavanya Reddy and Keerthy in lead roles. The film is directed by Anudeep Reddy under Airavata Cine Colors banner.

The first look poster of the movie which has already been released has received a superb response from the audience. Cinematography Minister Thalasani Srinivas Yadav has released the first look poster of this film jointly produced by Ranjith Kumar Goud, Viveka Nanda, Raghu, and Kavitha.

Meanwhile, popular actor Priyadarshi has released the film’s first song "Pilla Nee Chethi Gajulu" from the film billed to be a love and family entertainer. The song has got a terrific response on YouTube.

While music for the movie is scored by Mahaveer, Mastan Sharif is the cinematographer and Bonthala Nageshwar Reddy is the editor. The film is presently in last phase of post-production and the makers are planning to release it soon.