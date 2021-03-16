Pieces Of My Broken Heart Can Hurt You: Anupama On Relationship With Bumrah

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah married TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Monday. Bumrah took to his Twitter handle and shared a beautiful picture from his marriage to Sanjana. Everyone congratulated the couple and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the newlyweds.

Now, that's a day-old story, right? Well, that's not what we are talking about here. what grabbed our attention was the Instagram Story posted by Premam actress Anupama Parameswaran. Two days ago, she shared a story in which it was written "Stay away from Me!! The pieces of my broken heart can hurt you... It might heal but the scars would demand!!"

Earlier, there was a buzz that the 'Premam' heroine shared a special relationship with Bumrah. It is said that both of them followed each other on social media platforms and both of them also liked each other's posts at one point. In an interview, Anupama Parameswaran said that they were just good friends. Now, some of the netizens are questioning what Abnupama wants to say with her Instagram story. Is it just a casual one or does it hint at anything? We don't know what's going on. A few say that Anupama may have suffered heartbreak because of Bumrah. But no, we are not at all concluding or inferring anything here.

Not only Anuparama Parameswaran, but Raashi Khanna was also linked with Jasprit Bumrah. Anupama Parameswaran is a cine actress and is a familiar face in the South Indian film industry. She made her debut with the Malayalam film Premam and later acted in various other movies.

On the professional front, she was last seen in a YouTube Originals short film, Freedom @Midnight. On the other hand, she is busy with her upcoming movies, Thalli Pogathey, and 18 pages. The 'Vunnadi Okate Zindagi' actress won the hearts of the audience not only with her strong acting skills but also with her pretty looks.