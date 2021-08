Sridevi was one of the most talented stars in the world of cinema. She etched her name on the walls of Indian cinema. She won the hearts of people with her phenomenal acting skills and looks. She was called the first female superstar of Indian cinema.

Today, on the occasion of Sridevi's 58th birth anniversary, celebs are remembering the legendary star. Here are some of the pics of Sridevi. Just give a look at them.