In Pics: Ram Charan In New York

With each passing day, Ram Charan is making all of us proud with his achievements and endeavours. The Magadheera actor has appeared on the popular American talk show, Good Morning America. He is the first star from Tollywood to appear on the show. No doubt, Mega fans are delighted to see him on the international television show.

Several video clips from the show are making the rounds on social media. Here are a couple of pictures of the star hero from Good Morning America. Take a look at the film.

He was invited to the show for the massive success of RRR, which has bagged a Golden Globe Award in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. The 2022 film has been nominated for the esteemed Best Foreign Language Film category at the 46th Japan Academy Film Prize, alongside Hollywood films like Top Gun: Maverick, Spider-man: No Way Home, Avatar: The Way of Water, and CODA.

RRR was produced by DVV Danayya. It co-starred Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan and others in key roles. RRR went on to become the third highest-grossing Indian film.