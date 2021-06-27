Pics: Director Shankar's Daughter Aishwarya Marries Cricketer Rohit Damodharan

The wedding of top filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aishwarya took place amidst close friends and family members today. The gala extravaganza took place at the Welcome Hotel on the East Coast Road, Mahabalipuram. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, his son and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, Subramaniam, attended the grand wedding. Photos from Aishwarya and Rohit's wedding are going viral. Here are the photos.

Aishwarya is the eldest daughter of Shankar and Eshwari. She is a doctor by profession. Rohit Damodharan is the son of industrialist Damodharan, owner of the Madurai Panthers cricket team in TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League). Rohit Damodharan is the captain of Madurai Panthers.