Pics Of Balayya's Akhanda Kruthaghnatha Sabha In Kurnool

Tollywood hero Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal's Akhanda which was released on December 2, 2021, has completed 100-days of its release. The movie turned out a blockbuster. The movie was available on Disney+Hotstar.

On the special occasion, the makers of the movie have decided to organize a thanksgiving function at STBC ground, Kurnool on Saturday. Poorna, Boyapati Srinu, and many others attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Balakrishna thanked God for giving such a great opportunity for him to deliver an important message. He said that they have passed a message through their film. He also thanked the public for their immense support. He further stated that Akhanda completed its 100 days in three theatres in Kurnool and one theatre each in Guntur and Chilkalluripeta districts. He also quoted that the film did exceptionally well in the US as well.

Here are the pics from the thanksgiving event.