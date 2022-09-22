Pic Talk: Allu Arjun Fun Time With Allu Arha

Tollywood Stylish star Allu Arjun is prepping for his upcoming film Pushpa The Rule. The film is still in the pre-production stage. Sukumar is said to be busy finalizing the locations. Meanwhile, Bunny is resting at home. He is seen spending quality time with his family.

In a recent pic which has gone vira,l on social media platforms, Bunny and Allu Arha are playing a game of chess at home. The father-daughter duo's family time is being much talked about on social media.

Here's the picture for you:

Allu Arjun last appeared in Pushpa The Rise. Bunny won the best actor award for Pushpa at SIIMA awards of 2022. Pushpa bagged several awards at SIIMA. People are eagerly waiting for the release of Pushpa 2.

The film is likely to go on floors in a couple of days from now. Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar. Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Anasuya will continue their roles in Pushpa 2. The makers are aiming to release the film in the summer of 2023. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.