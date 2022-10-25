Pic Talk: Allu Arjun Celebrates Diwali With Mega Family

Stylish star Allu Arjun needs no introduction. He is one of the highest-paid and most popular stars in Tollywood. Looks like Allu and the Mega family have celebrated Diwali well. Both families have gathered to celebrate Diwali.

Chiranjeevi's daughter Srija Konidela shared one picture on her Instagram from their Diwali celebrations.

Allu Arjun, Allu Sneha Reddy, Srija, Sushmitha Konidela, Allu Sirish, Sai Dharam Tej, and others are spotted in the shared picture. Here's the picture for you:

Now, coming to Allu Arjun, is in the best phase of his life as he got many awards for his character in the movie Pushpa: The Rise. Bunny has begun the shooting for his much-awaited film Pushpa 2.

The film will be directed by Sukumar and it is produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.