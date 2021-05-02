This Person Will Be On Vijay Deverakonda's Timeline Forever

Tollywood youth icon Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a massive fan following in the south Indian film industry. Fans go gaga over this young and talented hero.

On May 1st, the actor took to his Twitter and said that he is feeling sad over the death of his fan, Hemanth.

The 'Arjun Reddy' hero shared a screenshot on his Twitter and wrote, "I miss you Hemanth. I am so glad we spoke, And I got to see your sweet smile, feel your love and give you some. With tears in my eyes, I am saying a prayer for you right now. Thank you to everyone who reached out to me and connected me to this sweet little boy."

He further added that, "You will be missed Hemanth... I want this memory and you to live on my timeline forever." Here is the tweet made by Vijay Deverakonda.

I miss you Hemanth

I am so glad we spoke,

And I got to see your sweet smile, feel your love and give you some. With tears in my eyes, I am saying a prayer for you right now 😢 Thank you to everyone who reached out to me and connected me to this sweet little boy.. pic.twitter.com/zWFKMEZIAa — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 1, 2021

A few days ago, Vijay Deverakonda spoke to Hemanth who had been battling a health issue. A recording of the video call between Hemanth and Vijay went viral on social media. Here is the video, take a look...

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the film, Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie is being made on a huge budget and will be out in multiple languages. For the first time, Bollywood beauty, Ananya Panday is going to share screen space with Vijay Deverakonda and it is her debut film in Tollywood. Liger is scheduled to hit the screens on September 9, 2021.