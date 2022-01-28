A Peek Into Mahesh Babus Palatial Bungalow in Hyderabad

There is no need to give an introduction to Superstar Mahesh Babu. He has won millions of hearts with his acting chops right from his debut movie Murari to his last outing, Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu fans have been given him the title 'Prince Of Tollywood'.

The actor is not only a thorough professional but he is also a family man. Mahesh Babu is a doting father to his two kids Gautam and Sitara. Mahesh Babu owns a lavish house in Hyderabad.

If you ever thought of taking a peek into Mahesh Babu's Bungalow in Hyderabad, here are some pics shared by the family members themselves on social media.

Also Read: Shyam Singha Roy Third Most-Watched Film On Netflix

Here are a few videos shared by Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata will take you inside the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor's house.

Take a look at the videos: