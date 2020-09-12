Payal Rajput became a sensation among Telugu youth with her film, RX100. As Indu from the film, she created a huge following for herself. But she couldn't convert into a star image, just yet.

She acted with big stars like Ravi Teja, Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya but somehow she did not get into the big league. She might soon become one of the easy choices for Telugu directors.

The actress told in her previous films' promotional interviews that she would love to learn and dub in Telugu for her own characters. She said that she would have loved to dub for Indu role and promised that she will fulfil that dream soon, in her interviews before.

Well, she did it. She dubbed for her role in the movie Narendra, directed by Jayanth C. Paranjee. She posted her photo from the dubbing studio in Hyderabad on her Instagram page, quoting, "Mission Accomplished".

She posted stories on Instagram from her dubbing session and she seems to have enjoyed the experience, thoroughly.