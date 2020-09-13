Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Superstar Mahesh Babu enjoy a massive fan following across the globe. Fans of Mahesh and Pawan want to see their favourite stars in a multi-starrer movie.

We don’t know when this comes true. Recently, on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday, Mahesh Babu extended his birthday wishes to Powerstar by sharing an old picture of them. The picture went viral on social media.

Now, the news is about the movie titles of Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu. As you all know, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in the flick ‘Vakeel Saab’ and it is an official remake of Bollywood hit ‘Pink’. While Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is one of the most awaited films of the year. Vakeel Saab and Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie titles are going to create a new record.

According to the reports, the hashtag Sarkaru Vaari Paata amassed 80 million tweets while Vakeel Saab scored 75 million tweets. Looking at the trend, either Mahesh's or Pawan's upcoming movie title may touch 100 million tweets mark very soon. Let’s wait and watch.

Vakeel Saab and Sarkaru Vaari Paata films are likely to hit the theatres sometime in 2021. Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is helmed by Venu Sriram. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali will be seen in the key roles. On the other hand, Mahesh is working with Parasuram for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.