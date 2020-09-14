Pawan-Krish's Film Title To Be Shivam?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback into films after a long gap of two years. Pawan's fans are eyeing on his upcoming venture ‘Vakeel Saab’ which is an official remake of Bollywood super hit film 'Pink'. Pawan Kalyan will step into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan.

Apart from Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan has interesting films lined up one which includes Director Krish. The latest news doing the rounds is that Krish is planning to lock Pawan’s yet to launched film title as ‘Shivam’. The film will have a 15th century Mughal India backdrop and is centred around Kohinoor diamond's robbery. Pawan Kalyan is likely to essay the role of a thief in the film.

An official confirmation regarding the news is expected to be out soon. The makers are believed to have approached Jacqueline Fernandez to share screen space with Pawan Kalyan. She is yet to give consent to the film.

Meanwhile, the makers are looking forward to resuming the shoot in the coming weeks. Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab was supposed to hit the theatres this year but got postponed till next year. The film also features Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Anaya Nagalla. Shruti Haasan is also part of this movie. The film is directed by Venu Sriram and the music has been composed by SS Thaman.