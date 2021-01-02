Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab Teaser Date Locked!

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab has been in the news since its inception. Recently, Pawan Kalyan has wrapped up the shoot of Vakeel Saab. The makers of the film have unveiled a brand new poster on social media. The poster went viral on all social media platforms. That's not all, the poster received a thumbs response from fans and audience. The makers also shared another update along with the movie poster that they would be releasing the teaser of the film on Makar Sankranthi, which falls on January 14.

Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink. The film was supposed to hit the screens in May but they couldn't release due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Vakeel Saab, which has been produced by Boney Kapoor, also stars Anjali and Nivetha Thomas in crucial roles. The film has music by SS Thaman and has been co-produced by Dil Raju.