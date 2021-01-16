Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab Satellite Rights In Huge Demand

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback with much-awaited film 'Vakeel Saab'. Currently, the film is in post-production stages and the makers are looking forward to release Vakeel Saab during Summer, 2021. Pawan's Vakeel Saab is an official remake of Bollywood hit Amitabh Bachchan's Pink and Pawan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the film.

The latest update on Vakeel Saab is that Zee Telugu is looking forward to bags the satellite rights of Vakeel Saab. They have offered a massive deal of Rs 15 cr to purchase the rights of the film. But, there's no official confirmation whether the makers of the movie have sold films rights or not. It remains to be seen for how much price will Dil Raju sell rights to Zee Telugu.

On the occasion of Sankranthi, the makers of the movie has dropped the film teaser online and it was loved by one and all.The teaser went viral on all social media platforms That's not all, the film posters and teasers received a thumbs response from fans and audience alike. Expectations are riding high on this project. It is directed by Sriram Venu and produced by Dil Raju.