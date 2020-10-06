Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback with the film, Vakeel Saab. He enjoys an incredible fan following. His fans are waiting with bated breath for Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie ‘Vakeel Saab’. According to the reports, the film is going to hit the big screens on the occasion of Sankranthi, January 14, 2021.

Last month, the makers of the movie have resumed the shoot with character artists. The latest we hear is that Pawan Kalyan will soon join the sets and it is said that he will take part in the shoot for 20 days. The makers are yet to start the post-production works which would ideally take two months of time.

The film is an official remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Pink’. Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role of a criminal lawyer in the film. The makers have released the first look poster from the film on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday and it received a thumping response from fans and the general public.

The film is directed by Sriram Venu. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla will be seen in prominent roles.