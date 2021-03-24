Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab Release Date Doubtful?

Power star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Recently, the makers of the movie have kick-started the movie promotions of Vakeel Saab. The film is slated for release on April 9, 2021. Pawan fans and audience are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens. Speculations are doing the rounds that Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab may not hit the screens as a promise date due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Following the rising cases in Telangana, the State government is expected to soon take a decision on shutting down theatres in Telangana. So there are chances for the film to get postponed for a while. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

The film is directed by Venu Sri Ram and co-produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas and Anjali will appear in key roles.