Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab Pre-Release Event Chief Guests Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan?

Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan will be returning to the silver screen after a long time with Vakeel Saab. It is one of the most awaited films of the year. Looks like the makers of the movie have decided to start the movie promotions a bit early. According to reports, Pawan Kalyan is said to have specially invited Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan for Vakeel Saab pre-release event.

The makers of the movie are spending a whopping amount of Rs 1 crore on the pre-release event of Vakeel Saab. If these rumours come true, then it will be an eye feast for Mega fans.

Vakeel Saab is an official remake of the Bollywood hit Pink. Pawan will be stepping into the shoes of Senior Bachchan. The film's posters, teaser and songs have created much hype amongst Pawan fans and audience. The film is directed by Venu Sri Ram and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Shruti Haasan will appear in prominent roles. The film is slated for release on April 9.

It is worth mentioning here that the film's Tamil remake starring Thala Ajith too tasted success at the box office. The film was titled Nerkonda Paarvai.