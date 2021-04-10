Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is basking in the success of his recent outing 'Vakeel Saab' which is going great guns at the box office. It is the first biggest movie of this year and it also a comeback film of Pawan Kalyan after four years. It's a known fact that Pawan Kalyan has a legion of fans in different parts of the country.

He treated all his fans and audience with Vakeel Saab, especially with his top-notch performance. Pawan fans are celebrating Vakeel Saab celebrations than him. Several success bash party videos are circulating on social media. If you look at Bookmyshow, Vakeel Saab tickets are getting sell like hotcakes, especially in Telugu states.

On the other hand, some of the movie buffs are searching for Vakeel Saab OTT release date. If you one among them, then this piece of news is for you. Vakeel Saab digital rights were acquired by Zee5 for a fancy amount. The makers of Vakeel Saab is believed to have made a deal with Zee5 to stream the film after 50 days of its releases.

If we go by the deal, Vakeel Saab is likely to get the stream on Zee5 somewhere in May last week. The makers are yet to announced Vakeel Saab OTT release date. We shall keep you posted about the Vakeel Saab OTT release date. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

The film is directed by Venu Sriram and co-produced by Dil Raju. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Pandey are seen in siginficant roles.