Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab A New Song To Be Out On Valentines Day

Power star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is one of the most awaited films of this year. Currently, the film is in post-production stage. Latest news we hear is the makers of Vakeel Saab are planning to treat Pawan fans and audience on Valentines Day. Yes, what you read is right. The makers are all set to release a new song from Vakeel Saab as Valentines Day special. The first look poster of Pawan Kalyan from Pawan Kalyan is expected out to be on the occasion of Sivaratri, March 11.

Vakeel Saab is an official remake of Bollywood hit 'Pink', Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role of a lawyer in the film. Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan. Vakeel Saab digital rights have been sold to Amazon Prime and Satellite rights to Zee Telugu, as per the sources. The film is directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju. The film is slated for release on April 9, 2021. Watch this space for more updates.