Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab First Week Collections

Power star Pawan Kalyan's latest offering Vakeel Saab revolves around women empowerment. The movie is doing well not only at the local box office but also at the box office worldwide. Vakeel Saab is turning out to be Venu Sriram's biggest hit till date and is being declared the highest-grossing Telugu fim of this year. Pawan Kalyan is a relieved actor now as his previous outing Agnyaathavaasi was a disaster at the box office owing to negative publicity caused by plagiarism charges levelled by a French director. With Vakeel Saab opening to decent response, the actor has heaved a huge sigh of relief.

According to trade reports, Vakeel Saab has raked in Rs 85 cr in the first week of its release. The film is inching closer towards Rs 100 crores at the domestic box office, going by latest reports. On the other hand, the film will soon touch the one million dollar mark at the USA box office.

Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya are seen in key roles.