Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab First Day Tickets Sold Off, Houseful

One cannot deny the fact that Telugu Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie Vakeel Saab is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Pawan Kalyan will be returning to the silver screen after a gap of two years. Vakeel Saab has become a must-watch film not only to Pawan fans but it is there on the bucket list of every movie buff. Vakeel Saab is slated for threatrical release on April 9, 2021. The film has another two weeks to see the light of the day.

Looks like the makers of the movie have opened advance booking lines in few parts of India and overseas. If the buzz is to be believed, all the shows for Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab first day were sold out just in one hour at the world largest screen Imax Melbourne. All the show tickets under gold category were sold out in just one hour and theatres are said to be almost housefull. We are not so surprised because Pawan Kalyan is one of the most charismatic stars in Tollywood, who enjoys a huge fan following. Hold on, we are not saying it on our own. One meme which is widely being circulating on social media has grabbed our attention which and we thought why not share with our readers. Here's the poster for you.

Vakeel Saab is the remake of the Bollywood hit 'Pink', Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the film. The original cast of Pink were Amitabh Bachchan, Tapsee Pannu and Keethi Kulhari. While coming to the Telugu cast of Vakeel Saab, Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas and Anjali will appear in key roles. Watch this space for all the Tollywood updates.