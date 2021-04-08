Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab First Day Collection Prediction

Vakeel Saab, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's most-awaited film, is likely to break more box office collections records as it is come back film of Pawan Kalyan after a long gap of three years. Vakeel Saab is all set to roar loud at the box office from tomorrow onwards which is from April 9, 2021. In a recent media interaction, Vakeel Saab producer stated that the film has recorded excellent advance booking across the country. The film is expected to open on a higher note. There is no doubt that Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinemas and his film releases like an event or festival across the country.

Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan are one of the most loved pair in Tollywood and the film is backed by Telugu biggest film production banners Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is a social-oriented film which has all the ingredients which require to become a blockbuster at box office. After taking everything into consideration be it advance booking or screens count, Vakeel Saab is expected to become the biggest opener of 2021 in Tollywood with opening figures of Rs 39 cr across the world.

These are just estimated figures and the film could easily collect more than the estimated figure. The film collections will be improvised after the film release and it all depends upon the audience response to the film. We are not the first to predict collections, Pawan fans and netizens are betting on big time about Vakeel Saab collections. Here are few tweets which we have managed for you as proof. Take a look at them: