Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab First Day Box Office Collections

Power Star Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab has passed the audience test with flying colours. The film has received positive reviews from critics, Tollywood celebrities and audiences. The film is fetching big bucks at the box office. Vakeel Saab, a remake of the Hindi blockbuster, delivers a powerful social message by showcasing the importance of women in our lives. Pawan fans have liked the movie Vakeel Saab. Talking about the collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 28 cr alone in Telugu states and the film worldwide collections could be around Rs 38 to 40 cr. The exact figures of Vakeel Saab in TS and AP are yet to be known.

While coming to USA, Vakeel Saab has managed to earn $300,847 and the total gross of the film is $380K plus. It remains to be seen how the movie will do over the weekend. The exact figures of Vakeel Saab in TS and AP are yet to be known.

#VakeelSaab USA hourly gross at 11:15 am PST on Friday is $80,068. The total USA gross so far is $380k plus. Superb 🇺🇸👍🔥 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) April 9, 2021

#valeelsaab crosses $300k in USA through premieres: Collects $300,847 from 227 screens! 🔥🇺🇸👍 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) April 9, 2021

The film is directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju. The music was composed by SS Thaman. Anjali, Ananya and Nivetha Thomas are seen in prominent roles. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.