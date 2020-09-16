Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab Eyeing For Sankranthi Release

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’ is one of the most awaited films of this year. If things were normal, Pawan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’ would have hit the theatres in May of this year. Sadly, it couldn’t happen and now the makers are eyeing to release the film next year during Pongal.

If sources are to be believed, Pawan Kalyan is expected to join the shoot by the mid of November. If everything goes as planned, then the makers are planning to complete the shoot by the end of this year.

Vakeel Saab is an official remake of Bollywood hit ‘Pink’ and the makers tweaked the script to suit the sensibilities of the Telugu audience. On Pawan’s birthday, the makers of Vakeel Saab have released the motion poster and Pawan was seen in his stylish avatar. The motion poster and Maguva Maguva song have already hit the bull's eyes of the masses.

Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram. Nivetha Thomas, Shruti Haasan will be seen in prominent roles. Pawan Kalyan will be seen as a powerful lawyer in the film.

Apart from Pawan’s Vakeel Saab, the other Telugu films like Ram’s Red, Nithin’s Rang De, Raviteja’s Krack, and Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor are aiming for Sankranthi release. Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is the only big-budget film to be in the Sankranthi race. Tollywood filmmakers are hoping that by the end of this year, Cinemas are up. Let us wait and see what happens.