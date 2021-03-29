Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab Benefit Show Ticket Price Will Shock You

Power star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab has been in the news since it was launched. The film is trending on all social media platforms as the trailer will be out today evening @ 5 pm.

Pawan fans are eagerly waiting to see the trailer of the film. Pawan Kalyan will be returning to the silver screen after a gap of two years.

We are sure Pawan fans wouldn't want to miss out on watching the first day show of Vakeel Saab. The film is being produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateshwara creations. Dil Raju is said to have paid Rs 50 cr to Pawan Kalyan as remuneration for Vakeel Saab. The makers of the movie have opened advance booking lines in few areas.

Also, we hear that Dil Raju is planning to hold three benefits show of Vakeel Saab and the show is expected to start from midnight 12 AM on the release date. Dil Raju is believed to have fixed the benefit show price of Vakeel Saab at Rs 1500. We hear that there's a price difference for morning and mid-night show tickets.

The morning show ticket price is said to be at Rs 500. If Vakeel Saab ticket gets sold for Rs 1,500, then the movie collections will be humongous within a week of its release. We know the craze of Pawan Kalyan fans who are willing to shell out money on tickets no matter how high the prices are.

Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 9, 2021. Watch this space for all updates of Vakeel Saab.