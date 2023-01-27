Pawan Kalyan's Unstoppable With NBK In Two Episodes, Check Streaming Dates

Jan 27, 2023, 12:41 IST
pawan kalyan unstoppable date - Sakshi Post

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is all set to appear on the celebrity talk show Unstoppable with NBK. The show is being hosted by Tollywood top actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. The show will be available on Aha.

Not long ago, Pawan Kalyan completed the shoot for the episode. The show's organizers are planning to encash the craze of the Bheemla Nayak actor in the Telugu States. Aha is all set to release Pawan Kalyan's Unstoppable with NBK in two episodes.

Pawan Kalyan has graced the show along with Sai Dharam Tej. It will be aired on February 3, 2023. The official announcement will be out soon.

Prabhas and Gopichand were the last guests to appear on the show. Prabhas' episode got a massive response from the audience.


Read More:

Tags: 
pawan kalyan unstoppable episode date
Balakrishna
pawan kalyan unstoppable date
Advertisement
Back to Top