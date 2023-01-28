Pawan Kalyan's Unstoppable Hoodie Price: Deets Inside

Pawan Kalyan has been missing from action for a while now. He is all set to make a small screen debut with Balakrishna's celebrity talk show. Unstoppable with NBK is one of the most loved show in Telugu states.

Pawan Kalyan is the latest celebrity to grace the show. Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are the latest guests to join the show as well as entertain the audience in Unstoppable with NBK season 2.

Pawan Kalyan wore a black hoodie from Hugo Boss Company. If you are planning to buy it or searching for the hoodie price.

Pawan Kalyan's Unstoppable with NBK hoodie price is said to be $245, when it converts into rupess it is Rs 25000.

Pawan Kalyan's Unstoppable With NBK will be telecasted in two episodes. The first episode of Pawan Kalyan's Unstoppable With NBK will start streaming on Aha from February 3, 2023.