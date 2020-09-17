Pawan Kalyan's Restrictions For 'Vakeel Saab' Team

Power star Pawan Kalyan is returning to the silver screen with his upcoming film ‘Vakeel Saab’. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year. According to reliable sources, the makers of the movie are believed to have approached Pawan Kalyan to discuss the filming of Vakeel Saab.

Pawan Kalyan is ready to join the sets but there is a small condition. If reports are to be believed, Pawan Kalyan is believed to have told makers that he will be joining only day time shoot. Pawan’s movie portions should wrap up before 4 pm as the actor wants to perform puja.

He wouldn’t be stepping out of the house after 6 pm until his Chaturmasya Deeksha gets completed. The makers have respected Pawan’s decision and they are planning to kickstart the shoot from the last week of this month. They will complete the sequence that doesn’t require Pawan Kalyan's presence. The actor is expected to join in the shoot by mid of next month.

Dil Raju who is basking in the success of ‘V’ is also one of the producers to Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are co-producing the film and they are aiming to release the film for next year's Sankranthi festival.

Pawan Kalyan is all set to be seen in a powerful lawyer avatar and he will reprise the role of Amitbach Bachchan. Vakeel Saab is an official remake of Bollywood hit ‘Pink’. Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and Anjali will appear in prominent roles.