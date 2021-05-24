Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu Teaser Release Date Locked!

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is basking in the success of ‘Vakeel Saab’, which was released on April 9 this year. The film did extremely well at the box office. Pawan is gearing up with another film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ and the film's production has been halted as Telangana state is under lockdown.

The makers might resume the shoot after the lockdown. Nidhi Agerwal will appear in a prominent role in the movie. A latest update from our trusted sources suggest that Nidhi Agerwal's first look poster from ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is likely to be released on August 17, 2021.

On the other hand, the makers of the movie are also planning another surprise from Hari Hara Veera Mallu on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday, which is on September 2nd. Reports are doing the rounds that Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu teaser is will be out on September 2nd, 2021. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

The film is directed by Krish and it also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal, who will appear in prominent roles.