Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu Makers Spending A Bomb on VFX

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s forthcoming flick Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been in the news for a long time.

The film is directed by Krish of Kanche and Gauthamiputra fame. The film is being made on a lavish budget. Latest news is that the makers have set aside a whopping budget for the post-production works of the film.

If sources are to be believed, the makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu are likely to invest Rs 50 cr for VFX and CGI works for Pawan Kalyan’s film.

Besides, Pawan Kalyan’s remuneration is said to be around Rs 50 cr. The makers of the movie are confident about the content and they are not so bothered about the big bucks, which are going out in terms of remuneration or for VFX works. Looking at the budget, we could guess, the film will have rich graphics. The film shoot has been stopped due to the second wave of Coronavirus and lockdown in the state.

Nidhhi Agerwal and Jacqueline Fernandez will appear in prominent roles.