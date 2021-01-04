Pawan Kalyan's Ex-Wife To Play Key Role In Top Actor's Movie?

Actress Renu Desai made a Telugu debut with the movie Badri in 2000. The film went on to become a massive hit at the box office. She was worked with Pawan Kalyan in Badri. They have won the hearts of the audience with their on-screen chemistry. Later, they also worked together for Johnny but the film couldn't create the same magic as a Badri at the box office.

The latest news doing the rounds that Renu Desai the ex-wife of Pawan Kalyan has been roped to play a key role in Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. If reports are to go anything by, Renu Desai is likely to play Mahesh Babu's vadina in the movie. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding this news is expected out to be soon.

The film is being directed by Parasuram who previously helmed Geetha Govindam starred Deverakonda and Rashmika in lead roles. Keerthy Suresh will be essaying the female lead in the film. The music will be composed by S S Thaman.